A case for PMI

The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN), revealed an upswing in private health admissions funded through corporate insurance. As private medical insurance continues to thrive, we must now ask, how much of this success in linked to the woes of the NHS? According to PHIN, PMI admissions sat at 621,000 in 2023, up 11% year-on-year, bringing it to record levels. This builds upon a 2022 which was also described as a record year for admissions. This news comes as the NHS waiting list is on the rise once more, seeing an increase in patients waiting for the first time since August 2...