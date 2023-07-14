Countdown to Consumer Duty: How can firms fill the vulnerability void?

Financial service providers continue their countdown to the FCA's Consumer Duty regulations coming into effect at the end of the month. This deadline represents an imminent need for companies to re-evaluate their digital journeys to better serve vulnerable groups of people. Currently, these people's needs are not prioritised when designing digital journeys; consequently they are often left feeling dissatisfied, confused, frustrated or overwhelmed, leaving them more likely to abandon their journey prior to completion. In fact, Newton's new Vulnerability Void Report found that one ...