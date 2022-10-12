The Rising Stars of Protection: What have we learned?

In October last year, COVER launched the Rising Stars of Protection series of profiles, where we speak to a range of people within the industry who have made a bright start to their careers in protection and show the potential to go on to great things. The idea behind the series was to highlight how protection is attracting and developing new talent, regardless of age, professional background or what role they currently occupy within the industry. From the first profile with Cura Financial's Leanne Stancliffe in October 2021 to September's profilee, iPipeline's Claudie Francis, we've...