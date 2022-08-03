Consumer Duty: When is an extension not an extension?

“Any provider worth its salt should be doing a lot of these things already”

John Brazier
clock • 3 min read
Consumer Duty: When is an extension not an extension?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published its final guide for the incoming Consumer Duty, but has it given product manufacturers and distributors breathing space or just the illusion of it?

The countdown is officially underway. Now that the FCA has released the final guidelines for the Consumer Duty, protection providers and distributors alike now have clarity over both what is expected of them and how long they have to meet the regulator's expectations. In theory, at least. Manufacturers of open products (i.e., those for sale as new or renewal) will still have until April next year to complete a review of their existing practices to identify gaps where they fall short ...

