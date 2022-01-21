Steve Butler: Bringing ourselves to work

"As you get older, you begin to notice the little differences in how people will treat you. As a child you can't really figure out why these things happen, then it falls into place. "The first time I was really confronted with something like that was when I was with some friends as a teenager. We went into a shop and split up, as teenagers often do, and I noticed that - wherever I was walking - there was a security guard about five paces behind me. Not my friends. Just me. And I was the only...