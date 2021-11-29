Tom Baigrie: FCA must not repeat past mistakes with the Consumer Duty

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has a clear opportunity to identify and eradicate specific market abuses with the new Consumer Duty, but must avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, writes LifeSearch chairman, Tom Baigrie.
What the protection market does is a good thing. It's good for those who don't claim, for they have peace of mind in case they suddenly have to. In providing a financial safety net to those who do claim, during surely the very worst time in their lives, it does huge personal good. And as that financial support can mitigate one of the biggest disruptors of families - poverty - we do good for society as a whole. For the family is often seen as the building block of society, and for my money that...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.