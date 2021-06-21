Phil Jeynes: Dads should make sure to protect those they love

Following Father's Day

Phil Jeynes: Dads should make sure to protect those they love
  • Phil Jeynes
Reassured's director of corporate strategy, Phil Jeynes, explores the importance of life insurance cover for fathers and how their personal circumstances will be important for advisers

For many, Father's Day presents the opportunity to celebrate dads across the country, but for dads themselves, it's a good chance to think about how they can make sure that their families are protected, should the worst happen. It's not been the easiest year, so it's no surprise that the idea of planning ahead for any unforeseen events is front of mind for many dads this year. With 111 children[1] left bereft of a parent every day in the UK - and the average cost of raising a child to the age...

