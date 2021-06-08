John Brazier: The hybrid working conundrum

‘The only constant is uncertainty’

John Brazier: The hybrid working conundrum
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The continuous mixed messaging around how employees feel about the future of their working model is only heightening the scale of the issue, writes COVER editor, John Brazier

When it comes to the future of the hybrid working model, the only constant is uncertainty. Every day new research is published which contradicts the messaging of the previous day, only serving to undermine and complicate the issue. We've heard a plethora of opinions on what the ‘return to the office' means for employers and employees since the government unveiled its restriction easing roadmap, but the reality of the situation is that no-one has any defined answers as to what is actually going...

To continue reading...

More on Employee Benefits