The long road to recovery: Restoring teen mental health beyond the pandemic
'Prepare for increased anxiety among some teenagers'
Mental health support for teenagers will only become more important as schools reopen and life begins to return to normal, writes Bupa Insurance CEO, Alex Perry
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, teenagers' lives were jam-packed. As a father of two teenage girls myself, I know their schedules were often fuller than our own - with school, social lives, exams, sports and hobbies taking up plenty of time and energy. So it's worrying, though perhaps not surprising, that when teenagers were thrust into isolation last March, their mental health deteriorated. With school closures and cancelled events, many missed out on a lot of time with others, as well as some...
More on Adviser / Broking
Smokers could pay £16,000 more in life assurance premiums
No Smoking Day
International Women's Day 2021: Financial and mental health
Key talking points
ProtectX3: Time to change the conversation
Modernise and adapt
COVER launches inaugural Health Insurance Live conference
Embracing change: Life after Covid-19