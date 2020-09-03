Joint life policies and trusts - would you, could you, should you?
'Right money, right hands, right time!'
Royal London’s Vincent O’Connor weighs up the pros and cons of writing joint life policies into trust
Should you ever consider writing a joint life policy into trust? Is it even possible and if so, what are the benefits? To start with; we need to appreciate the benefits that writing a life assurance policy into trust brings along with the outcomes the client wishes to achieve. Typically, when we talk about the benefits of using trusts with protection policies, we're referring to three things: Right money, right hands, right time! So what does ‘right money' mean? Life policies written into...
More on Individual Protection
Financial worries rising among sandwich generation
More than half worrying more
Protection adviser adds 'no phone calls' mental health option
'Get a Quote' form updated
Zurich sees spike in life insurance claims
Pandemic drives third of increase
Advisers urged to make lifestyle integral to customer conversations
Government’s Better Health campaign
New service reconnects customers with lost or dormant financial services accounts
Life insurance lost & found