Joint life policies and trusts - would you, could you, should you?

'Right money, right hands, right time!'

Vincent O’Connor, senior intermediary development and technical manager for Royal London
Vincent O’Connor, senior intermediary development and technical manager for Royal London
  • Vincent O'Connor
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Royal London’s Vincent O’Connor weighs up the pros and cons of writing joint life policies into trust

Should you ever consider writing a joint life policy into trust? Is it even possible and if so, what are the benefits? To start with; we need to appreciate the benefits that writing a life assurance policy into trust brings along with the outcomes the client wishes to achieve. Typically, when we talk about the benefits of using trusts with protection policies, we're referring to three things: Right money, right hands, right time! So what does ‘right money' mean? Life policies written into...

To continue reading...

More on Individual Protection