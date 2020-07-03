Why 'financial education' is more than just a buzz phrase
'It does seem as if financial education is a hot new trend'
Kristen Cunliffe busts some myths and explores the nature of financial education in light of Covid-19
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has, of course, been devasting for many reasons but it has also started conversations about personal finance that isn't often heard. We don't like to talk too much about money in Britain do we? It would be fair to say that unless you work in the financial world you can be forgiven for not having paid much attention to the nuances of how workers are paid their income, but the government's furlough schemes have definitely changed that. The sudden drop in income...
