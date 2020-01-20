Adam Saville: Businesses must wise-up to mental health

The most depressing day of the year? Blue Monday should be about turning awareness into action

A day like today can of course help spread the message about workplace mental health support further than usual, but for the protection and health industry this issue is on our radars daily.

All pseudo-science aside, it's the third Monday in January, many people are broke and feeling blue - so it's a good a time as any to raise the mental health agenda with clients, especially business owners and HR bosses.

Hence, why insurers, brokers and third party providers use it to communicate the devastating impact poor mental health among staff can have on business and productivity.

Whatever the brave new world brings into the next decade, the main difference is that the modern-day demands of staff are changing

According to recent statistics from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), stress, anxiety or depression now account for more than half (57%) of all days lost to ill health.

It feels a bit tired, almost three years on, to still be churning out figures from the Stevenson/Farmer report, however, by now, we hope that brokers have the £33-£42 billion figure hot-wired into their memories. Why? Because that's the estimated annual cost of mental health-related absence, loss of productivity and presenteeism to the UK economy.

Meanwhile, the Mental Health Foundation found that 70 million work days are lost each year due to mental health problems.

Cultural shift

The figures are powerful and can be used to paint a thought-provoking picture, however the challenge for our industry - aside from convincing government stakeholders that products like group income protection can play a more meaningful role at policy level - is convincing frontline CEOs and HR directors, especially within SMEs, that long-term workplace wellbeing strategies (not just free fresh fruit) are the answer.

Early intervention and support services, individual case operations as well as initiatives designed to prevent mental health-related absence in the first place are more sophisticated than ever, while employee assistance programmes (EAPs) have fast become the staple of the emotional and stress support delivered to staff members. But alongside the obstacle of evidencing return on investment (ROI) enough to convince company boards to make the necessary investment, the challenge remains a cultural one.

Hearing the likes of Quilter's CEO Paul Feeney open up so bravely about his own mental health struggle at the This Can Happen conference last year is vital if we are to change minds in an industry like financial services, where the pressure is high and lifestyles are fast.

Burnout

While the classification of occupation burnout by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last year has put additional focus on the always-on world we live in today - something that, as a recent Buzzfeed article suggested, cannot be solved by a simple holiday - what is needed is deep-rooted cultural change. Or at least a new approach.

"The gravitas the WHO brings in identifying burnout as an occupational hazard means that employers need to stand up and take note," said Brett Hill, distribution director at Towergate Health & Protection. "The advancements in technology have resulted in the pace of working life being faster than ever before and our ability to switch off is getting more difficult. Combined with the fact that we are also working later into our lives, it's easy to see how burnout could be considered as a condition of our times."

The emergence of trackable technology and smart phone apps could play a key role in workplaces as we move into the 2020s, while no doubt raising questions around whether more using digital solutions is a lot like fighting fire with fire.

Corporate mindfulness is another practice being offered to workplaces through hired consultants and, according to Vitality, meditation tools are transforming the way we provide health insurance.

Changing expectations

Whatever the brave new world brings into the next decade, the main difference is that the modern-day demands of staff are changing.

New research from Legal & General found that 64% of 25-34 year olds said they would consider leaving their job if a competitor had wide-ranging mental health support.

The survey of 1000 also found that nearly nine out of 10 (89%) of 25-34 year olds and 75% of 35-44 year olds would be more attracted to a company where senior executives have freely discussed mental health.

More than half (53%), meanwhile, said they would be more likely to apply to an organisation with a health and wellbeing policy in place. This figure was significantly higher for younger generations, with 73% of 25-34 year olds saying they would consider a business' mental health policy before submitting an application.

Line managers' minds are also shifting, with 73% believing that having a mental health policy in the workplace is vital in recruiting and retaining the best people.

As L&G's CEO, Nigel Wilson, said: "Mental health support is not a ‘nice to have' line on a benefits package - the commercial imperative for business to support the mental health of its employees is clearly evidenced. It's time for all progressive organisations to get on board."

Ultimately, the question for businesses still considering a workplace mental health strategy should not be ‘if' but ‘when', so the opportunity for our industry is to help them find it; providing it is a tailored, long-term solution - and not just to tick a box.

Want to learn more about mental health support? Register your place at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit on Thursday 12 March.

Adam Saville is editor of COVER