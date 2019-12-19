Adam Saville: The meaning of life (insurance)

COVER editor rounds up the year's key topics in the protection and health insurance sector

Indeed, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas… the point at which we can all take a collective breather and reflect on, you guessed it, the progress made within the protection and health insurance market over the past 12 months.

As a journalist, my go-to is to pick out pithy topics from this year and lay them out into a tidy list. Why is this helpful? Because, so often, it is easy to get lost in the minutiae of our hectic day-to-day roles; to the point that we forget why we do what we do for a living. Simplicity is key during these complicated times, and without regular reminders of the values at the root of what we do as an industry then our worlds can sometimes lack meaning… and there is no joy in that.

For COVER, these principles are loud and clear - they are the messages conveyed by advisers to customers, as well as between ourselves at conferences, on webinars, podcasts, and privately in coffee meetings. Typically they appear as perfectly formed phrases: "the moment of truth", "access to insurance", "added-value services" and of course, that rapidly ageing cliché: "the protection gap".

The only way for us to swim against the tide as an industry is to practice our core values to the best of our ability in all our affairs

As you know, many of these themes, on the whole, struggle to transcend meaningfully from the parochial confines of the protection and health insurance industry. They are less preferable for consumers than those re-occurring myths of avoidance and salacious bad news stories that involve nasty insurers wriggling out of claims, uninsurable people with a history of depression and the perception of cover as "too pricy".

The only way for us to swim against the tide as an industry is to practice our core values to the best of our ability in all our affairs. Which brings us to our first top-line topic for 2019…

Trust

In May, we launched our first COVER Claims Convention carrying the slogan: ‘Building customer trust'. As you might expect, the things we learnt from the conference were presented in an impeccably written listicle here. The long and short of it is that trust is something that needs to be earnt - and, most importantly, there is little room for error, especially when it comes to paying claims, dealing with customers and putting people on risk.

Earlier this year I was at a Demos seminar entitled ‘Evolution of Expertise' that explored politics and data in the digital age. Professor Bobby Duffy made the point that rather than organisations asking the question "are we trusted?" the key thing to consider is "are we trustworthy?"

There is an obvious read across here into the life insurance industry. The practice of publishing claim stats is, of course, very welcome, but integrity needs to surround the numbers too. How are we actually treating customers at the point of claim? Do we fully understand them at underwriting stage, or - better put - are we willing to listen? What support is available to policyholders during the lifetime of their policy and how well are we delivering these services? These are all metrics that need to be assessed, monitored and tracked in order to ensure that we are considered trustworthy as an industry. Perception is often reality in the eyes of consumers, so getting it wrong is not an option.

Access to insurance

October 2018 saw Johnny Timpson launch an Access to Insurance Working Group through the DWP and the streams have worked tirelessly throughout this year to lobby government, team up with charities and encourage collaboration between industry bodies and stakeholders. It's an agenda that has touched all parts of our industry over the past 12 months, giving us something virtuous and principled to rally around. This includes unlocking underserved markets, such as renters (thanks to L&G and more recently LV=), the self-employed and gig economy workers; ensuring underwriting is increasingly fair and inclusive (and policies are sold properly) to those with pre-existing conditions; or just ensuring that we practice what we preach as businesses - something the excellent work of Purple Tuesday so valiantly showed us earlier this year.

Mental health

It's no secret that mental health is a COVER magazine priority. In the past, for our industry it was the corporate space through private medical insurance (PMI) group risk policies, employee assistance programmes (EAP) and other workplace benefits that showed most interest in supporting those with mental ill-health, however we have seen the individual protection market take steps to - finally - get its house in order in 2019.

Following the launch of the inaugural COVER Mental Health Forum in March, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) began work on ‘measurable standards' for insurers and brokers to follow when dealing with customers with a history of poor mental health, plus two insurers, Royal London and Holloway Friendly, announced new approaches to underwriting at the COVER Protection & Health Summit in October.

The conversation about how to best provide cover where there may be underlying mental health issues, however, has only just started, and this is a trend we expect to see continuing well into 2020.

Added-value services

The ongoing debate about whether the term ‘added-value services' truly reflects their importance is an indicator of the trajectory of protection products going into the new decade. Some industry thinkers would argue that, rightfully, we are moving towards a more hybridised model for life insurance, in which the pay-out serves as only a part of the policy's overall sum. Preventative and rehabilitative health services are there to be factored more meaningfully into premiums, almost serving as bolt-ons to a flailing NHS.

While some insurers are showing signs of embracing this idea - see AIG Life's Smart Health offering - aside from the inevitable cost factor, it poses a challenge as to how advisers will present them to customers. For intermediaries, selling financial protection properly can already be a drawn-out, complicated process, and there are dangers to putting more weight on the value of rewards and benefits than the cover itself when facing customers.

At what point we reach a tipping point remains to be seen, but for the time being, at least, brokers will most likely continue to focus on the need for financial indemnity, while finding ways to build value into protection conversations, where possible, by drawing upon these extra wellbeing services.

Innovation

With protection growth in 2019 driven by digital tools provided to mortgage brokers (90.5% year-on-year increase for Q3 according to iPipeline) and online sales support helping to refine and streamline the adviser journey, technology and innovation is clearly playing a crucial role.

With progress comes teething problems, however, as seen by when Zurich could not keep up with a surge of critical illness cover applications earlier this year. Still, automation remains a tool on offer to help intermediaries provide more personalised yet responsible protection advice - as seen with UnderwriteMe's growth in recent times - rather than robots designed to take their jobs.

There's even a place for direct-to-consumer life cover products sold online, as and when they can fit into a well-oiled process (as IRESS and Cignpost Life showed). However 2020 will be about cementing more effective ways to signpost and serve vulnerable customers, rather than leave them uninsured and in the dark.

Personal stories

Lastly, 2019 saw a whole host of powerful personal stories involving protection - both good and bad. These, as ever, served as motivators to continue doing what we do well - or do it better. Most memorable for us was Sky Sports anchor Simon Thomas at the COVER Protection & Health Summit - who shared his story in this video - and British Friendly's Emma Thomson on her battle with breast cancer, which she bravely shared at the Women In Protection Conference and in more detail on the COVER Podcast. It was also great to hear that the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has intentions to re-launch the Seven Families initiative next year.

All in all, we close 2019 with plenty to be pleased about. Protection sales are up and the health sector has some newfound certainty following the recent election. We go into a new decade, as ever, with a huge amount of potential to make a positive impact on people's lives, providing that we continue to stay true to our core principles and conduct ourselves properly as an industry. Most surprising, though, is that this review of the year managed to pass without a single mention of the B-word. Let's save all that until 2020.

Adam Saville is editor of COVER