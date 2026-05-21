Provider, Shepherds Friendly, has partnered with Primis Mortgage Network to distribute its income protection (IP) products.
The partnership will see nearly 3,000 mortgage advisers and 1,000 mortgage and protection firms across the UK now have access to Shepherds Friendly's IP offering. Protection sourcing platform, Novium, which Primis members have access to, will also distribute the products as part of the deal. The platform was launched in 2024 to assist financial advisers in comparing and recommending products, it aims to ensure that mortgage customers also have "sufficient" protection secured. According to research by Shepherds Friendly last year, 14% of adults working full time in the UK had income...
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