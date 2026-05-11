Mental health accounts for 7% of group claims: Healix Health

The provider's analysis of claims data from January 2024 to early 2026 showed mental health accounted for 4%-7% of monthly claims. Anxiety, depression and stress made up the majority of claims. Claims for mental health peak in April of each year, up to 7.2% of all claims in 2024 and 7.7% in 2025. The data also showed that mental health support queries rose by 10% in the weeks following Mental Health Awareness Week in both 2023 and 2024. Keira Wallis, head of clinical operations, Healix Health, said: "The consistency of these numbers is what stands out. Mental health is not a spike ...