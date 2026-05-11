Mental health accounts for 7% of group claims: Healix Health

Healthcare trust provider, Healix Health, has published claims data showing that mental health was one of the leading cause for group claims from January 2024 to date.
The provider's analysis of claims data from January 2024 to early 2026 showed mental health accounted for 4%-7% of monthly claims. Anxiety, depression and stress made up the majority of claims. Claims for mental health peak in April of each year, up to 7.2% of all claims in 2024 and 7.7% in 2025. The data also showed that mental health support queries rose by 10% in the weeks following Mental Health Awareness Week in both 2023 and 2024. Keira Wallis, head of clinical operations, Healix Health, said: "The consistency of these numbers is what stands out. Mental health is not a spike ...
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