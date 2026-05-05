Over 11m sick notes issued in 2025

148.8m working days lost due to sickness or injury

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Data from NHS England has revealed that 11.17 million sick notes were issued in 2025, coupled with data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showing 148.8m working days were lost because of sickness or injury.

Of the notes issued, 59% were to women and 41% to men. Just over 10m, or 93% of applicants, were classed as "not fit for work", whilst 8% of the notes issued advised a phased return to work, altered hours and amended duties. The top diagnosed causes for sick notes were mental and behavioural disorders (36%) and musculoskeletal conditions (18%). However, most sicknotes (8.28m) issued in 2025 were not related to any diagnosis. Jamie Burdess, principal consultant, Broadstone, said: "When more than 10m people are being signed off as unfit for work, it raises questions about whether the...

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