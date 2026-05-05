Over 11m sick notes issued in 2025

Of the notes issued, 59% were to women and 41% to men. Just over 10m, or 93% of applicants, were classed as "not fit for work", whilst 8% of the notes issued advised a phased return to work, altered hours and amended duties. The top diagnosed causes for sick notes were mental and behavioural disorders (36%) and musculoskeletal conditions (18%). However, most sicknotes (8.28m) issued in 2025 were not related to any diagnosis. Jamie Burdess, principal consultant, Broadstone, said: "When more than 10m people are being signed off as unfit for work, it raises questions about whether the...