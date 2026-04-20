Benenden Health cancer support used most by female members

The partnership, launched in July 2025, has seen all Benenden Health's 875,000 members gain access to Reframe Cancer's cancer services. During first nine months of the partnership, breast cancer (35%) and prostate cancer (20%) were the two highest cancers with which members sought help around diagnosis and support. This was followed by lung cancer (8.5%) and myeloma (5%). Breaking the data down, the age group which used the service most were those aged between 60-69 (30%), followed by 50-to-59-year-olds (19%), and 40-to-49-year-olds (11%). In total, 61% of members who used the serv...