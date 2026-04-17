Financial pressures preventing progress in employee benefits outcomes

This was followed by budget constraints (64%), limited in-house resource (42%), lack of capacity or resource in-house (42%), quality or lack of in-house systems or processes for benefits (30%) and a lack of senior (board) sponsorship for benefits (20%). REBA's Benefits Design Research 2026, created in partnership with Howden, surveyed 381 employers, representing 1.4 million UK employees. It found that 13% of employers have reached a "truly strategic level" of benefits governance, meaning nearly 87% have "some way to go to achieve real, measured impact". More than half (52%) of busi...