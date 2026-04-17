Financial pressures preventing progress in employee benefits outcomes

Financial pressure has been cited as the top barrier preventing desired outcomes for benefits programmes among businesses, according to the Reward and Employee Benefits Association (REBA).
This was followed by budget constraints (64%), limited in-house resource (42%), lack of capacity or resource in-house (42%), quality or lack of in-house systems or processes for benefits (30%) and a lack of senior (board) sponsorship for benefits (20%). REBA's Benefits Design Research 2026, created in partnership with Howden, surveyed 381 employers, representing 1.4 million UK employees. It found that 13% of employers have reached a "truly strategic level" of benefits governance, meaning nearly 87% have "some way to go to achieve real, measured impact". More than half (52%) of busi...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.