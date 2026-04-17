Financial pressures preventing progress in employee benefits outcomes

REBA and Howden research

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Financial pressure has been cited as the top barrier preventing desired outcomes for benefits programmes among businesses, according to the Reward and Employee Benefits Association (REBA).

This was followed by budget constraints (64%), limited in-house resource (42%), lack of capacity or resource in-house (42%), quality or lack of in-house systems or processes for benefits (30%) and a lack of senior (board) sponsorship for benefits (20%). REBA's Benefits Design Research 2026, created in partnership with Howden, surveyed 381 employers, representing 1.4 million UK employees. It found that 13% of employers have reached a "truly strategic level" of benefits governance, meaning nearly 87% have "some way to go to achieve real, measured impact". More than half (52%) of busi...

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