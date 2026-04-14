AI leading to care delays: AXA Health

36% of users turn to AI first

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Insurer, AXA Health, has released research showing that AI is causing delays in medical treatment and a rise in medical anxiety among users.

The research, which quizzed 2,000 AI users and non-AI users, showed that 59% of those who checked symptoms using AI have delayed speaking with a medical professional. It also showed that 59% of those surveyed said AI made them more worried about symptoms, leading to a medical consultation they later discovered they did not need. According to AXA Health, 36% of those it surveyed turned to AI first when checking symptoms, this is nearly double those who turned to the NHS' website. Of those who did self-check, 93% did so late at night, with 25% saying they received information from AI...

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