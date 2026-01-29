72% of consumer needs not covered by protection: FCA Pure Protection Market Study

58% of adults with online access did not have protection

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read
72% of consumer needs not covered by protection: FCA Pure Protection Market Study

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed that 72% of the identified needs for protection customers are not covered, i.e. consumers do not hold the product type aligned to their need.

According to the regulator's interim report for its Pure Protection Market Study, published today (29 January, 2025), there was said to be evidence of a protection gap - the difference between potential pure protection needs in the population and the actual amount of coverage, which the FCA said suggests scope for market growth.

Its consumer research found that 42% of adults aged 18+ with online access held a pure protection product, while 58% did not.

Of the 58% not holding a pure protection policy, 59% (around one third of all adults) had not considered their protection needs. The FCA said this could be due to optimism bias or customers being reluctant to contemplate major life events.

The FCA said: "Our research suggests that the protection gap exists primarily because consumers aren't aware of their needs and aren't prompted to consider them. Some aren't able or willing to pay for such products and may have misconceptions about them. There may also be friction in the sales process."

As for 41% of respondents who had considered their needs but did not purchase protection, 19% were concerned about affordability.

Adults in this cohort believed protection was "too expensive" (19%), they had other financial priorities (18%) or they assessed they did not have a need for protection (17%), with affordability also resulting in policies being cancelled.

Among non-policyholders, some who considered their needs did not know where to start to find a policy (9%), they were not confident in selecting the right product (5%) or they thought it would be confusing and hard to compare policies (4%).

Despite more than 70% of consumers who purchased protection in the last 12 months stating they ‘fully' or ‘mostly' understood their purchases, when asked about their objectives when taking out cover, their needs did not always match policy type, the FCA said.

For example, 22% of survey respondents with whole of life insurance mentioned the need for a regular income if they are unable to work. Similarly, 45% of policyholders and 40% of non-policyholders agreed that the information literature around life and protection insurance was difficult to understand.

Customers with pre-existing health conditions made up a large proportion of the customer group facing issues with access.

However, the FCA said that several other customer segments may also be underserved within this group, including: young people and renters, self-employed people and gig economy workers, people with poor digital access, low-income householders, ethnic minorities and women.

Among policyholders with a medical condition (29%), the proportion who had to compromise on cover due to price - such a lower pay out than desired, a more basic policy and the removal of some policy features - was 52%, compared to 14% of those without a medical condition.

The FCA said: "We want to support firms in narrowing the protection gap so we can improve access to suitable financial products, ensuring those with characteristics of vulnerability or that are harder to insure are not left out.

"During the study, stakeholders suggested initiatives that may help tackle the protection gap. These included awareness campaigns, increased use of prompts or trigger points, or extending the concept of targeted support that we're currently introducing for pensions and retail investments. Some of these may be within the FCA's remit, while others may be better undertaken by firms."

Ahead of the final report, due in Q3 2026, the FCA said it will work with the sector to agree a targeted programme of work to take forward, it will organise workshops with stakeholders in spring 2026 to discuss this.

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

