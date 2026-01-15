Generali appoints Giulio Terzariol as group deputy CEO

In the role, Terzariol will manage Generali's insurance business and oversee Banca Generali, alongside the group CEO. He joined Generali in January 2024 as CEO Insurance, this role ceased to exist as soon as Terzariol took up his new position in January 2026. Prior to taking up Generali's CEO Insurance role, Terzariol held various positions within Allianz SE between 1998-2023. He served as group chief financial officer (CFO) at Allianz SE for six years. He was previously head of group planning and controlling between 2016-2017, where he was responsible for the performance management o...