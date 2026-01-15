Generali appoints Giulio Terzariol as group deputy CEO

Managing Generali’s insurance business

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Generali, has promoted its chief executive of insurance, Giulio Terzariol, to group deputy CEO.

In the role, Terzariol will manage Generali's insurance business and oversee Banca Generali, alongside the group CEO. He joined Generali in January 2024 as CEO Insurance, this role ceased to exist as soon as Terzariol took up his new position in January 2026. Prior to taking up Generali's CEO Insurance role, Terzariol held various positions within Allianz SE between 1998-2023. He served as group chief financial officer (CFO) at Allianz SE for six years. He was previously head of group planning and controlling between 2016-2017, where he was responsible for the performance management o...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

2025 sees record low death rates

YuLife appoints Tal Gilbert as CEO

More on Insurer

Generali appoints Giulio Terzariol as group deputy CEO
Insurer

Generali appoints Giulio Terzariol as group deputy CEO

Managing Generali’s insurance business

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 January 2026 • 1 min read
SCOR updates group executive committee
Insurer

SCOR updates group executive committee

Part of next strategic cycle

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 14 January 2026 • 1 min read
AXA Health appoints medical director
Insurer

AXA Health appoints medical director

Dr Corne Hurter takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 January 2026 • 1 min read