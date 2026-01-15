Generali appoints Giulio Terzariol as group deputy CEO

Provider, Generali, has promoted its chief executive of insurance, Giulio Terzariol, to group deputy CEO.
In the role, Terzariol will manage Generali's insurance business and oversee Banca Generali, alongside the group CEO. He joined Generali in January 2024 as CEO Insurance, this role ceased to exist as soon as Terzariol took up his new position in January 2026. Prior to taking up Generali's CEO Insurance role, Terzariol held various positions within Allianz SE between 1998-2023. He served as group chief financial officer (CFO) at Allianz SE for six years. He was previously head of group planning and controlling between 2016-2017, where he was responsible for the performance management o...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.