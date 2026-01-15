BIBA launches manifesto and partners with ABI

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has launched its 2026 manifesto under the banner of Economic Resilience.
The manifesto details 10 asks that the association is making of stakeholders, as well as 10 commitments from the organisation itself. These asks include working with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on simplifying insurance rules and further streamlining the regulator's rulebook. For insurance, it looks to roll-out retail signposting and introduce a fair value product information exchange template. As for commitments, BIBA looks to promote the value of insurance brokers through an advertisement campaign, improve the industry's understand of AI and create guides for new brokers, a...
