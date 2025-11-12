COVER Protection and Health Summit 2025: In pictures

Event on 11 November

clock • 1 min read

A photo gallery from the COVER Protection and Health Summit 2025, featuring guest speakers, delegates and sponsors.

In case you missed it, you can read all about the morning and afternoon of the conference in our roundups.

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2025: Winners announced
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2025: Winners announced

Rewarding the best in protection and health

COVER
clock 12 November 2025 • 2 min read
COVER Protection and Health Summit 2025: Morning roundup
Adviser / Broking

COVER Protection and Health Summit 2025: Morning roundup

Insurers "need to innovate better" on long-term care

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 November 2025 • 4 min read
IHT planning: save it for the fourth date
Adviser / Broking

IHT planning: save it for the fourth date

'A whole of life option may often be more accessible than people think'

Edward Durrell
clock 11 November 2025 • 5 min read