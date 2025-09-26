Long-term health conditions impacting ability to work: Aviva

Cameron Roberts
Provider, Aviva, has released research which showed that 59% of those with long-term health conditions said it impacted their ability to work.

The research, which was published in support of Income Protection Action Week (IPAW), showed that 30% of the 2,000 UK adults asked were living with a long-standing health condition. The conditions impacted 59% of respondents' ability to work, with 25% saying it ‘severely' impacted their ability to work, according to the provider. Of those asked, 34% said they had been absent from work due to health problems in the last 12 months. Daren Boys, protection portfolio distribution director, Aviva said: "These findings reinforce the importance of early intervention and accessible support....

