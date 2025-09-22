IPAW 2025: Preparing to sell more income protection

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has launched its annual education week, Income Protection Action Week (IPAW), for 2025.
The first day of IPAW focussed on preparing to sell more income protection (IP). While the IPTF team applauded growth in the IP market, executive director, Vicky Churcher, said the reality is that while sales are increasing, overall IP amongst the population remains low and is "a long way" from where it should be to support a financially resilient population. First up was a panel discussing why advisers on the panel include IP in their advice process and the impact it has, with panellists including three of the IPTF's 7 Advisers: Cameron Erskine, Seventy Seven Wealth Management; Kevin Mu...
