UK unemployment rate continues to stall in August

The number of payrolled employees in the UK fell by 142,000 (0.5%) in the 12 months to July 2025, and by 6,000 (0%) between June and July 2025, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics. Meanwhile, the unemployment figure held steady at 4.7%, with early estimates for August suggesting the number of payrolled employees fell by 127,000 (0.4%) compared to August 2024. However, annual growth in regular earnings (excluding bonuses) saw a slight decline to 4.8% compared to 5.0% last month, with total earnings including bonuses rising by 4.7% compared to 4.6%. ...