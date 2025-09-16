UK unemployment rate continues to stall in August

The UK labour market continued to stall in August 2025, adding to concerns over inflation ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision on Thursday (18 September).
The number of payrolled employees in the UK fell by 142,000 (0.5%) in the 12 months to July 2025, and by 6,000 (0%) between June and July 2025, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics. Meanwhile, the unemployment figure held steady at 4.7%, with early estimates for August suggesting the number of payrolled employees fell by 127,000 (0.4%) compared to August 2024. However, annual growth in regular earnings (excluding bonuses) saw a slight decline to 4.8% compared to 5.0% last month, with total earnings including bonuses rising by 4.7% compared to 4.6%. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.