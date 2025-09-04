Perci Health appoints medical director to support expansion

Under Brown's leadership, Perci Health will launch new specialist clinics to address "complex", long-term side effects that "remain underserved by traditional healthcare", Perci Health said. This includes peripheral neuropathy, cancer-induced menopause and lymphoedema. The new services will be aimed at those of working age and for employer-funded healthcare to support recovery, returning to work and living well after cancer. Brown said: "I've spent my career supporting patients with cancer to manage pain and rehabilitate to good functional levels. Digital health innovation presents hu...