Perci Health appoints medical director to support expansion

Launch of new specialist clinics

Jaskeet Briah
2 min read

Perci Health has appointed Dr Matt Brown as its first medical director to lead the virtual cancer clinic’s expansion of specialist clinical services.

Under Brown's leadership, Perci Health will launch new specialist clinics to address "complex", long-term side effects that "remain underserved by traditional healthcare", Perci Health said. This includes peripheral neuropathy, cancer-induced menopause and lymphoedema. The new services will be aimed at those of working age and for employer-funded healthcare to support recovery, returning to work and living well after cancer. Brown said: "I've spent my career supporting patients with cancer to manage pain and rehabilitate to good functional levels. Digital health innovation presents hu...

