Bain Capital to acquire Jensten Group

Private investment firm, Bain Capital, has signed an agreement to acquire insurance distribution platform, Jensten Group, from private equity investor, Livingbridge.
Jensten is a diversified insurance distribution platform that predominantly serves the small-to-medium-sized enterprise (SME) market across retail, wholesale and general agent segments. Matt Cannan, partner, Bain Capital, commented: "Jensten is a highly respected platform with a national footprint, broad product offering and a proven M&A engine. "We believe there is significant potential to accelerate Jensten's organic growth journey, utilise data for strategic decision making and add further value by leveraging the company's scale and forming partnerships with insurers." The trans...
