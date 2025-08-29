Young people cite opportunity gaps in financial services careers

LV= research findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Research from LV= has found “persistent” barriers that young people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds (LSEBs) face when accessing and progressing within the financial services industry.

The research, conducted among young people aged 16-21 in partnership with the Social Mobility Foundation, found that 40% of people from LSEBs believed the financial services industry was open to someone "like them". LV= said this is significantly less than their peers from intermediate and professional backgrounds. The respondents said that understanding how to access the financial services industry was a greater barrier than average across industries. A lack of entry-level opportunities was seen to be more limiting in financial services compared to other sectors, such as healthcare o...

