Half of HR workers have 'clinically significant' depression symptoms

Burnout was ‘very likely' for 63% of HR professionals

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Intermediary, Towergate Employee Benefits, has released research around the mental health of HR professionals.

The research - The HR Mental Wellbeing Report – surveyed 1,400 HR professionals alongside mental health training provider, Ultimate Resilience, finding that burnout was ‘very likely' for 63% of respondents, with a further 15% ‘at risk' of burnout. Symptoms of low mood and depression were affecting 73% of respondents; more than half felt bad about themselves (59%) and felt down, depressed or hopeless (57%). Overall, nearly half (44%) met the criteria for "clinically significant" symptoms of depression, compared with 16% of the general population. Towergate said these individuals need i...

