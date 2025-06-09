Half of HR workers have 'clinically significant' depression symptoms

Intermediary, Towergate Employee Benefits, has released research around the mental health of HR professionals.
The research - The HR Mental Wellbeing Report – surveyed 1,400 HR professionals alongside mental health training provider, Ultimate Resilience, finding that burnout was ‘very likely' for 63% of respondents, with a further 15% ‘at risk' of burnout. Symptoms of low mood and depression were affecting 73% of respondents; more than half felt bad about themselves (59%) and felt down, depressed or hopeless (57%). Overall, nearly half (44%) met the criteria for "clinically significant" symptoms of depression, compared with 16% of the general population. Towergate said these individuals need i...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.