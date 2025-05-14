Towergate Employee Benefits to rebrand

Follows parent company's rebranding

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Towergate Employee Benefits has announced it will rebrand this year, following the announcement of its parent company, Ardonagh Advisory, The Ardonagh Group’s UK platform, rebranding as ‘Everywhen’.

The intermediary will also rebrand to the name Everywhen - meaning ‘always' or ‘at all times' - with most trading broking brands set to follow and rebrand under the same name over the next 12 months. Towergate said that moving to a new unifying brand reflects Ardonagh's commitment to aligning its UK advisory businesses, and to supporting clients and customers. Rob Worrell, chief executive officer, Everywhen, said that customers will not see any change to the support and specialist knowledge they already receive. "We've spent years developing our proposition, building our shared cul...

