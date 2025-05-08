Iress adds The Exeter's Real Life to The Exchange

Increasing access to insurance

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Technology provider, Iress, has announced that it has added The Exeter’s Real Life product to its portal The Exchange.

Real Life caters for a broad range of potential customers, from those with no pre-existing conditions to those with serious health conditions, according to The Exeter. Also available on The Exchange is The Exeter's income protection product, Income First. The product is available in single, multi-benefits or multi-policy services. Jacqueline Durbin, head of product – sourcing, Iress, said: "It's fantastic to see The Exeter's Real Life product on our services, bringing even greater choice to the thousands of advisers who rely on The Exchange to source the best protection cover for thei...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Worth the wait

Reframe Cancer appoints new head of screening

More on Insurer

Iress adds The Exeter's Real Life to The Exchange
Insurer

Iress adds The Exeter's Real Life to The Exchange

Increasing access to insurance

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 08 May 2025 • 1 min read
AFM members pay out £91.5m in IP claims in 2024
Insurer

AFM members pay out £91.5m in IP claims in 2024

Pay out rate of 94.1%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 May 2025 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: 'To better protect people, cover must go further'
Insurer

Partner Insight: 'To better protect people, cover must go further'

In light of Vitality Launch 2025, protection insurance must go further in strengthening people’s finances and unlocking better value, writes Vitality Life CEO Justin Taurog.

Justin Taurog, CEO, Vitality Life
clock 06 May 2025 • 6 min read