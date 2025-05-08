Iress adds The Exeter's Real Life to The Exchange

Technology provider, Iress, has announced that it has added The Exeter’s Real Life product to its portal The Exchange.
Real Life caters for a broad range of potential customers, from those with no pre-existing conditions to those with serious health conditions, according to The Exeter. Also available on The Exchange is The Exeter's income protection product, Income First. The product is available in single, multi-benefits or multi-policy services. Jacqueline Durbin, head of product – sourcing, Iress, said: "It's fantastic to see The Exeter's Real Life product on our services, bringing even greater choice to the thousands of advisers who rely on The Exchange to source the best protection cover for thei...
