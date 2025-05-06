GRiD adds Keystone Law

New member

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

The industry body for group risk GRiD, has added Keystone Law as its newest member.

Keystone is an AIM-listed law firm with over 400 lawyers assisting businesses and individuals across the world. GRiD has added the law firm to its membership organisation as part of its aim to bring together wide-ranging expertise from a broad spectrum of professionals. Kevin Gude, partner, Keystone Law, said: "As our practice is dedicated to advising employers, providers and other advisers about group risk and other employee benefits, joining GRiD brings the terrific opportunity to meet up, work and share information with the best technical minds in the industry." As part of GRiD,...

