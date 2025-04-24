Bupa to open 70 UK mental health centres

Provider, Bupa, is launching 70 mental health centres, called mindplace, across the UK, of which 20 are set to open in 2025.
These mental health centres will offer access to face-to-face talking therapies including counselling, psychology, psychotherapy and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), becoming available to self-pay customers shortly after. The launch of the mindplace centres follows rising demand for access to mental health services in the UK, Bupa detailed. The provider has recorded a 20% annual increase in customers seeking access to mental health support since 2020. Its 2024 analysis of 58,000 Bupa Health Assessments found that 44% of customers were at risk of poor mental health. According to...
