Bupa to open 70 UK mental health centres

These mental health centres will offer access to face-to-face talking therapies including counselling, psychology, psychotherapy and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), becoming available to self-pay customers shortly after. The launch of the mindplace centres follows rising demand for access to mental health services in the UK, Bupa detailed. The provider has recorded a 20% annual increase in customers seeking access to mental health support since 2020. Its 2024 analysis of 58,000 Bupa Health Assessments found that 44% of customers were at risk of poor mental health. According to...