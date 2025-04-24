Bupa to open 70 UK mental health centres

Face-to-face talking therapies

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Bupa, is launching 70 mental health centres, called mindplace, across the UK, of which 20 are set to open in 2025.

These mental health centres will offer access to face-to-face talking therapies including counselling, psychology, psychotherapy and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), becoming available to self-pay customers shortly after. The launch of the mindplace centres follows rising demand for access to mental health services in the UK, Bupa detailed. The provider has recorded a 20% annual increase in customers seeking access to mental health support since 2020. Its 2024 analysis of 58,000 Bupa Health Assessments found that 44% of customers were at risk of poor mental health. According to...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

MorganAsh adds customer support tracking to MARS

Growth in group risk policies slows in 2024: Swiss Re

More on Insurer

Growth in group risk policies slows in 2024: Swiss Re
Insurer

Growth in group risk policies slows in 2024: Swiss Re

Group Watch report

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 April 2025 • 3 min read
SCOR appoints CEO for L&H
Insurer

SCOR appoints CEO for L&H

Philipp Rüede takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 April 2025 • 1 min read
New group CRO for Swiss Re
Insurer

New group CRO for Swiss Re

Bernhard Kaufmann takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 April 2025 • 1 min read