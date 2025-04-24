Reframe Cancer appoints new COO

Professor Ben Kelly takes the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Cancer specialist, Reframe Cancer, has appointed Professor Ben Kelly as its chief operating officer.

Kelly joins the firm from Nuffield Health, where he held senior leadership positions for over ten years. Reframe Cancer highlighted Kelly's data and evidence first approaches whilst at Nuffield Health as key reasons for his appointment. Mark Stephenson, CEO, Reframe Cancer, said: "We're naturally thrilled that Professor Ben Kelly has joined Reframe Cancer as Chief Operating Officer. "His experience and clinical data expertise will facilitate Reframe Cancer in supporting even more patients as well as delivering industry leading outcomes."  Earlier this year, Reframe Cancer partne...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Government incentives needed for vocational rehabilitation: Swiss Re

IPT receipts hit £61m in March 2025

More on Employee Benefits

Towergate's Lindsay Kenny joins Broadstone
Employee Benefits

Towergate's Lindsay Kenny joins Broadstone

Delivering employee benefits support for SMEs

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 April 2025 • 2 min read
Mental health is the biggest concern for half of employers
Employee Benefits

Mental health is the biggest concern for half of employers

Towergate research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 April 2025 • 2 min read
Unum UK pays out £516m in 2024
Employee Benefits

Unum UK pays out £516m in 2024

Group claims statistics

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 16 April 2025 • 2 min read