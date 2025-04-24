Reframe Cancer appoints new COO

Cancer specialist, Reframe Cancer, has appointed Professor Ben Kelly as its chief operating officer.
Kelly joins the firm from Nuffield Health, where he held senior leadership positions for over ten years. Reframe Cancer highlighted Kelly's data and evidence first approaches whilst at Nuffield Health as key reasons for his appointment. Mark Stephenson, CEO, Reframe Cancer, said: "We're naturally thrilled that Professor Ben Kelly has joined Reframe Cancer as Chief Operating Officer. "His experience and clinical data expertise will facilitate Reframe Cancer in supporting even more patients as well as delivering industry leading outcomes." Earlier this year, Reframe Cancer partne...
