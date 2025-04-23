SCOR appoints CEO for L&H

Philipp Rüede takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

SCOR Life and Health (L&H) has appointed Philipp Rüede as its chief executive officer and as a member of its executive committee, effective 01 June 2025.

Rüede will focus on driving the L&H new business strategy, to "protect and deliver" the in-force value and improve the cash profile of the L&H business, SCOR detailed. Overall, Rüede has more than 20 years of experience in banking and reinsurance, joining SCOR from Swiss Re where he worked for more than 11 years. Most recently, he was head of the newly formed Alternative Capital Partners team, collaborating across property and casualty (P&C) and L&H (re)insurance lines. In his new role, Rüede replaces Frieder Knüpling who stepped down from the position in July 2024 and has now join...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Bupa to open 70 UK mental health centres

MorganAsh adds customer support tracking to MARS

More on Insurer

Bupa to open 70 UK mental health centres
Insurer

Bupa to open 70 UK mental health centres

Face-to-face talking therapies

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 April 2025 • 2 min read
Growth in group risk policies slows in 2024: Swiss Re
Insurer

Growth in group risk policies slows in 2024: Swiss Re

Group Watch report

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 April 2025 • 3 min read
New group CRO for Swiss Re
Insurer

New group CRO for Swiss Re

Bernhard Kaufmann takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 April 2025 • 1 min read