SCOR appoints CEO for L&H

Rüede will focus on driving the L&H new business strategy, to "protect and deliver" the in-force value and improve the cash profile of the L&H business, SCOR detailed. Overall, Rüede has more than 20 years of experience in banking and reinsurance, joining SCOR from Swiss Re where he worked for more than 11 years. Most recently, he was head of the newly formed Alternative Capital Partners team, collaborating across property and casualty (P&C) and L&H (re)insurance lines. In his new role, Rüede replaces Frieder Knüpling who stepped down from the position in July 2024 and has now join...