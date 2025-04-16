Unum UK pays out £516m in 2024

Employee benefits provider, Unum UK, paid £516 million in group protection claims in 2024, a record number for the provider.
The provider said that it now insures 2.8m people, a 44% increase over the past five years. Additionally, Unum UK reported that its rehabilitation success rate for those covered under its group income protection policy was 97%, marking the second consecutive year it has reached this rate. Paula Coffey, director of claims, rehab and medical services, Unum UK, said: "Mental health-related conditions accounted for 42% of rehabilitation referrals, while cancer was the most common reason for claims across all our insurance products. "These serious issues demand high-quality support, whi...
