Guardian upgrades critical illness cover

The upgrade will see five new critical illness definitions added, including three conditions for the adult cover and two for children's CIC, and 24 definition improvements, including 13 for adult cover and 11 for children's cover. On the adult cover, the new definitions include lobectomy, necrotising fasciitis and removal of urinary bladder, while the children's cover will see lobectomy and removal of urinary bladder as added definitions. Guardian has also upgraded its children's CIC to now include a policyholder's partner's children. Alongside this, 16 neutral wording changes and thr...