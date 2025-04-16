Guardian upgrades critical illness cover

Update to cancer definition

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Provider, Guardian, has made upgrades across both its adult and children’s critical illness cover (CIC), effective later this month.

The upgrade will see five new critical illness definitions added, including three conditions for the adult cover and two for children's CIC, and 24 definition improvements, including 13 for adult cover and 11 for children's cover. On the adult cover, the new definitions include lobectomy, necrotising fasciitis and removal of urinary bladder, while the children's cover will see lobectomy and removal of urinary bladder as added definitions. Guardian has also upgraded its children's CIC to now include a policyholder's partner's children. Alongside this, 16 neutral wording changes and thr...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Rosemount adds MetLife UK to panel

Employees with cancer worried about returning to work

More on Insurer

Guardian upgrades critical illness cover
Insurer

Guardian upgrades critical illness cover

Update to cancer definition

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 16 April 2025 • 3 min read
Zurich adds IP plan to CIExpert's Insight Zone
Insurer

Zurich adds IP plan to CIExpert's Insight Zone

Sits alongside its life and CI plans on the dashboard

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 April 2025 • 2 min read
L&G extends partnership with Nationwide
Insurer

L&G extends partnership with Nationwide

Five-year extension

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 10 April 2025 • 1 min read