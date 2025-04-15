Reassured invests in behavioural science

Project with Unconventional Wisdom

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Life insurance broker, Reassured, has partnered with behavioural science consultancy, Unconventional Wisdom, on a project aimed at improving customer experience.

The project focused on providing a better customer experience after a life policy was purchased, according to Reassured. Over 10-weeks Unconventional Wisdom undertook customer research in both customer communication and post-sale experience. The insights garnered are being used to remove confusing wording and provided clearer explanations of products and benefits, according to the broker. Mark Townsend, chief executive officer, Reassured, said: "At Reassured, we think it is essential that customers have a clear understanding of the products we provide them with and have confidence ...

