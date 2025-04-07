Zurich launches Precision Cancer Care

Second medical opinion service also launched

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Zurich Corporate Risk has launched its Precision Cancer Care service in partnership with health solutions firm, Further.

The service is available to new and reviewing customers and is aimed at supporting support for claimants with cancer, the leading cause for claim at Zurich Corporate Risk. The importance of treating cancer in the workplace was highlighted when Reframe Cancer released research which showed UK employers will be subject to a £8.5 billion cancer carer absence cost bill in 2025. The service includes genetic testing for cancer leading to more precise diagnoses, according to Zurich. It also offers personalised treatment options, testing for children if a hereditary mutation is identified,...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Andrew Doran appointed as UnderwriteMe CEO

What's the point of panels?

More on Employee Benefits

Zurich launches Precision Cancer Care
Employee Benefits

Zurich launches Precision Cancer Care

Second medical opinion service also launched

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 07 April 2025 • 1 min read
Howden completes Barnett Waddingham acquisition
Employee Benefits

Howden completes Barnett Waddingham acquisition

Deal announced on 25 March, 2025

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 April 2025 • 2 min read
SMEs to change employee benefit offerings amid NICs increase
Employee Benefits

SMEs to change employee benefit offerings amid NICs increase

Some 22% to cut benefit offerings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 April 2025 • 2 min read