Zurich launches Precision Cancer Care

The service is available to new and reviewing customers and is aimed at supporting support for claimants with cancer, the leading cause for claim at Zurich Corporate Risk. The importance of treating cancer in the workplace was highlighted when Reframe Cancer released research which showed UK employers will be subject to a £8.5 billion cancer carer absence cost bill in 2025. The service includes genetic testing for cancer leading to more precise diagnoses, according to Zurich. It also offers personalised treatment options, testing for children if a hereditary mutation is identified,...