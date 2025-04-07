Howden completes Barnett Waddingham acquisition

Global insurance and employee benefits intermediary group, Howden, has completed its acquisition of Barnett Waddingham, the professional services consultancy.
The acquisition - announced on 25 March, 2025 - sees all of Barnett Waddingham's partners having now reinvested into Howden. The combined business has brought together nearly 4,000 pensions and employee benefits experts globally. Andrew Vaughan, senior partner, Barnett Waddingham, said: "We're delighted to begin our long-term journey with Howden now that the deal is officially complete. This significantly enhances our ability to deliver greater value to clients through expanded capabilities, alongside Howden's impressive global reach and expertise." The combined business will offer...
