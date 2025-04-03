Rachel Edwards joins iPipeline

Technology provider, iPipeline, has announced the appointment of Rachel Edwards as its new managing director.
In the role, Edwards will oversee business operations in the UK and ensure growth, market execution, product cohesiveness and innovation, according to iPipeline. Edwards will take the role from Ian Teague, who has served as managing director since 2013.She will join the business on 14 April and will report to CEO Pat O'Donnell. Pat O'Donnell, CEO at iPipeline, said: "We could not be more delighted to welcome Rachel to our leadership team. She is an authentic leader, boasting an impressive track record of driving global business growth across the insurtech, data analytics, and softwar...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.