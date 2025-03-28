OneFamily names head of distribution operations

The OneFamily Group has named Claire Smith as head of distribution operations for its life insurance brand, Beagle Street.
The provider said that Smith will play a key part in shaping how OneFamily engages with intermediaries, supporting the group's growth in the protection space. Smith joins from AIG Life where she spent 12 years holding senior roles across both intermediary sales and operations. She reportedly spent nine years building and growing the telephone sales team, progressing from protection consultant to head of intermediary support. She also led AIG's Individual Protection customer operations over the last three years where she oversaw underwriting, claims and customer service teams. Prior...
