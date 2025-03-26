Spring Statement 25: Update on welfare reform

Today (26 March 2025) Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave a financial update on the policies implemented by the Labour Government. She provided an update on welfare reforms announced previously.
The statement served as more of an update for the UK's economic health, as opposed to a budget, this reflects the Chancellor's desire to have "one major fiscal event per year". The Chancellor offered an update on last week's proposed welfare reforms. The proposed reforms were announced by Liz Kendall and focused on delivering personalised support to sick and disabled people who can work to get the jobs they "need and deserve". Proposed savings to incapacity and disability were at £5 billion before the end of 2030, Reeves provided the news that final costing had been examined by Office...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.