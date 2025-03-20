Ovarian cancer awareness gap found among women

Aviva surveyed 1,025 female respondents aged over 16, finding that 62% felt they lacked knowledge regarding ovarian cancer. This figure increased to 73% for women aged over 55, which Aviva noted is when the risk of ovarian cancer rises. In terms of the symptoms of ovarian cancer, such as persistent swollen tummy, feeling bloated, pain or tenderness in the stomach or having no appetite/feeling full, 12% of respondents correctly attributed these to the condition. Meanwhile, 29% of respondents associated these symptoms with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), while 15% believed these may sug...