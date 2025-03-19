Financial services firms to tackle employee wellbeing challenges

Firms to boost health and wellbeing investment

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Research by Unum UK has detailed that employees working in the financial services (FS) industry experienced more health-related issues than most.

The provider surveyed 500 employees and 503 decision makers in employee health and wellbeing across UK workplaces. Its research found that supporting employee wellbeing was the greatest challenge for 33% of surveyed employers in 2024. Around 38% of FS employees said their physical health had worsened last year, compared to a UK average of 24%, and 37% took time off for general health issues, compared to an average of 29%. As such, the FS industry is planning to boost investment in health and wellbeing strategies this year, with 51% of FS businesses planning to invest more in this area...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Labour announces benefits reform

LV= joins CIExpert's Insight Zones

More on Employee Benefits

Financial services firms to tackle employee wellbeing challenges
Employee Benefits

Financial services firms to tackle employee wellbeing challenges

Firms to boost health and wellbeing investment

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 March 2025 • 1 min read
New client director for Towergate Employee Benefits
Employee Benefits

New client director for Towergate Employee Benefits

Charlie Goodman takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 March 2025 • 1 min read
Mental health tops employee demands
Employee Benefits

Mental health tops employee demands

2025 trends

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 12 March 2025 • 1 min read