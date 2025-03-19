Financial services firms to tackle employee wellbeing challenges

The provider surveyed 500 employees and 503 decision makers in employee health and wellbeing across UK workplaces. Its research found that supporting employee wellbeing was the greatest challenge for 33% of surveyed employers in 2024. Around 38% of FS employees said their physical health had worsened last year, compared to a UK average of 24%, and 37% took time off for general health issues, compared to an average of 29%. As such, the FS industry is planning to boost investment in health and wellbeing strategies this year, with 51% of FS businesses planning to invest more in this area...