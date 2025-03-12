Mental health tops employee demands

The research, which surveyed 500 HR decision makers, showed that 31% of those asked would see increased demand for mental health support in the coming year. Following mental health, financial wellbeing (19%); general fitness (18%); male mental health (17%); and caring responsibilities (16%) were also included in the list of priorities among other factors. In a recent Bupa report, 43% of male employees called for more support from their employers for mental health, as 50% of men said they face or have faced mental health challenges. It's not just men that called for mental health su...