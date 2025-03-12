Mental health tops employee demands

Towergate Employee Benefits has released research which showed that mental health tops the list of expected employee needs in 2025.
The research, which surveyed 500 HR decision makers, showed that 31% of those asked would see increased demand for mental health support in the coming year. Following mental health, financial wellbeing (19%); general fitness (18%); male mental health (17%); and caring responsibilities (16%) were also included in the list of priorities among other factors. In a recent Bupa report, 43% of male employees called for more support from their employers for mental health, as 50% of men said they face or have faced mental health challenges. It's not just men that called for mental health su...
