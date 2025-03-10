SM Advice launches multilingual service

The service will allow advisers to create social media content utilising over 1,000 languages according to SM Advice. The goal is to enable advice firms to interact with underserved communities and increase customer understanding. According to 2021 Census data, 8.9% of the UK population speak a main language other than English, accounting for 5.1 million people. Of this number, 880,000 people in England and Wales speak little or no English. SM Advice highlighted how these figures showcase a need for increased financial inclusion, especially as it pertains to Consumer Duty. Setul Me...