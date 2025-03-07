Women making up a larger portion of mortgage applications

Mojo said that according to its internal data, there is a mixed picture as it found both "significant progress and persistent hurdles" that female homebuyers still face. It was more common for women to purchase a home between the ages of 25-34. Mojo said this age group accounted for 58% of female first-time buyers and 41% of female home buyers in general. Most solo female homeowners (74%) were now looking for remortgage options, with this shift suggesting that women are being more cautious about buying their first property, Mojo noted. The broker said this could be due to rising in...