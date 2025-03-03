Employees not receiving enough bereavement leave or support

The provider surveyed 2,003 UK consumers who have experienced a bereavement within the past 12/24 months, 21% of which said that having more time off work to grieve following a bereavement would have helped them. This is up from 15% who said the same in 2023. The average compassionate leave in the UK ranges between three to five working days. However, around 55% of respondents in this research said that following a bereavement, it took up to eight weeks to get back to their usual self at work, while 13% said it took more than eight weeks to get back to normal at work. Charlotte O'Brie...