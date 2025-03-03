Employees not receiving enough bereavement leave or support

Research from MetLife UK has found that employees are not getting enough time off work or support to properly grieve the loss of a loved one.
The provider surveyed 2,003 UK consumers who have experienced a bereavement within the past 12/24 months, 21% of which said that having more time off work to grieve following a bereavement would have helped them. This is up from 15% who said the same in 2023. The average compassionate leave in the UK ranges between three to five working days. However, around 55% of respondents in this research said that following a bereavement, it took up to eight weeks to get back to their usual self at work, while 13% said it took more than eight weeks to get back to normal at work. Charlotte O'Brie...
